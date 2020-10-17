Cong back to its "divide India dirty tricks" before Bihar elections: Nadda

-
BJP president J P Nadda on Friday hit out at the Congress over its demand for restoring Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, saying since it has no good governance agenda to talk about, it is back to its "divide India dirty tricks" before the Bihar elections.
He was reacting to Congress leader Chidambaram's statement that the party resolutely stands for restoration of the status and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and that the "arbitrary and unconstitutional" decisions of the Modi government of August 5, 2019 must be rescinded.
In a tweet, Nadda said, "Since Congress has no good governance agenda to talk about, they are back to their 'Divide India' dirty tricks before Bihar elections. Shri Rahul Gandhi praises Pakistan and Shri Chidambaram says Congress wants Article 370 to return! Shameful!"
The government had last year nullified Article 370, which had given special rights to the region, and divided the state into two union territories.
