Cong releases first list of 40 candidates for Manipur assembly polls

The Congress on Saturday released its first list of 40 candidates for the Manipur assembly elections, with former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh contesting from Thoubal assembly seat.
Singh was the chief minister of Manipur from 2002 to 2017.
Former deputy chief minister and former president of Manipur Pradesh Congress Gaikhangam will be contesting from Nungba (ST) assembly seat.
Former Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly Thokchom Lokeshwar Singh has been fielded by the party from his Khundrakpam assembly constituency.
Ratankumar Singh, who was recently appointed working president of Manipur Congress, will contest from Mayang Imphal seat.
The Manipur assembly elections will be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3 to elect the 60-member state assembly. The results will be out on March 10.
