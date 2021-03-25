Congress govt under Narayanasamy cheated people of Puducherry, says BJP

The BJP on Sunday accused the previous government under V. Narayanasamy of having cheated the people of on the water and power supply rates, among other promises.

BJP lawmaker and in charge Rajeev Chandrashekhar and state General Secretary Embalam R. Selvam told media persons that the Central government had allocated Rs 15,000 crore for but the state government failed to transfer it to the people of the state.

The BJP, in its charge sheet against the Narayanasamy government, said that while its electoral promise was reduction in power tariffs, the rates were increased. In a similar vein, the water tariff rates were also increased instead of being reduced.

Chandrashekhar also said that the Narayanasamy government had promised 30 kg of rice and 5 kg of wheat for the people of Puduchery but failed to honour it.

The BJP leaders also alleged that the Special Component Funds meant for the SC community were not utilised properly and also accused of the government in not honouring the promise of 50 per cent government quota seats in medical and engineering and committing irregularities in admission.

The BJP, which is expecting to grab power in the UT, riding on its alliance with the AIADMK, the AINRC and the PMK, is on a high decibel campaign against the Congress-DMK combine.

--IANS

aal/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)