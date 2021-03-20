PM Narendra Modi to address election rally in Puducherry on March 30

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
will address a public rally in poll-bound Puducherry on March 30, to canvass votes for the NDA.
A spokesperson of the Puducherry unit of the BJP told PTI on Saturday that the election rally would be held at the AFT mill here on Puducherry-Mudaliarpet route.
Puducherry goes to poll in single phase on April 6.
This is the second time that Modi would be on a visit during the run up to the Puducherry Assembly polls as he had addressed a rally on February 25 after unveiling several centrally sponsored development projects at a different venue that day.
The AINRC heading the NDA has fielded its candidates in 16 out of the total 30 segments, while the BJP has fielded its nominees in nine constituencies and the AIADMK in remaining five seats.
As of now there is no commitment on the Chief Ministerial candidate on the part of the NDA.
Among the key contestants are AINRC founder leader N Rangasamy, former PWD Minister A Namassivayam and the president of the local unit of the BJP V Saminathan.
The AINRC has fielded two women candidates while the AIADMK and BJP have not fielded any woman contestant in the poll.
