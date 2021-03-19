Puducherry assembly polls: CPI(M) announces candidate for one seat

-
The Communist Party of India
(Marxist) has named its candidate for the Muthialpet seat in the April 6 Puducherry Assembly elections while announcing that it would support the Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA) in other constituencies.
The party announced R Saravanan, an advocate, as its candidate from the Muthialpet seat.
CPI(M) Puducherry unit secretary R Rajangam told reporters here on Thursday that the party, a constituent of the Congress-led SDA, was not earmarked any seat but had decided to contest from Muthialpet.
"We have therefore fielded our nominee in Muthialpet," Rajangam said, adding the CPI(M) would however, seek the voters' support for the SDA in other segments where the Congress, DMK and other allies have fielded candidates.
The Congress has fielded its nominees in 14 segments out of the 15 seats allotted to it through an accord with the DMK recently.
While the DMK has fielded its candidates in 13 segments, the CPI and VCK, the other constituents of SDA, have been earmarked one seat each.
