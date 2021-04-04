Congress lost the plot, faces imminent defeat in Assam: Union Minister

-
Union minister Jitendra Singh Sunday said the Congress has lost the plot and it is faced with the prospect of an imminent defeat in Assam as its leaders are in "a state of confusion and disarray".
Winding up the last day of the election campaign here, he said, while each of the BJP workers has been on the ground and among the people continuously and constantly for the last three months, the Congress leaders came like tourists and left even before their presence could be felt.
"The election result of May 2nd will also be an endorsement of the fact that the voter today, particularly the youth voter, is in favour of prioritisation of development agenda carried out by the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and rejects the politics of division on the basis of religion as propagated by the Congress," Singh told PTI.
He said a BJP victory and the formation of its government for a second time in Assam is a foregone conclusion.
"This is also a reaffirmation of the new norms of work and commitment established under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and carried up to the grassroots level by Home Minister Amit Shah. For the Congress party, it is difficult either to understand or to live up to these new norms," said Singh, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office.
Singh, the BJP's co-incharge for Assam, said the Congress has lost the plot and it is faced with the prospect of imminent defeat as its leaders are in a state of confusion and disarray.
The third and last phase of polling will be held in Assam on Tuesday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
