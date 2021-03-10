CPI to contest on 25 seats in Kerala Assembly polls, lists 21 candidates

-
Unveiling the initial list of 21 candidates for the April 6 Assembly elections, the Communist Party of India (CPI) party of the ruling Left Democratic Front ( LDF) alliance announced that they will be contesting in 25 seats in Kerala.
CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said, "This time around the party would be contesting in 25 seats, two seats less than last assembly polls as seats had to be given for the new coalition partners in the LDF fold."
The CPI has finalised the names for 21 constituencies. At least 12 sitting MLAs, including Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan and Deputy Speaker V Sasi, are on the first list.
"We are releasing the initial list of 21 candidates. The candidates for four constituencies will be declared later," he said.
Going by the party decision, those who contested two consecutive terms are not in the fray including many sitting MLA's and also Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar.
According to the list, GR Anil from Nedumangad, PS Supal from Punalur and GS Jayalal from Chathannur will be candidates.
CK Asha from Vaikom, Mohammad Muhsin from Pattambi and Chittayam Gopakumar from Adoor will contest the upcoming election.
EK Vijayan from Nadapuram, R Ramachandran from Karunagappally and V Sasi from Chirayinkezhu will contest the assembly election.K Rajan from Ollur, VR Sunil Kumar from Kodungallur and P Prasad from Cherthala are also on the list.
Other candidates announced are - Pirumedu - Vazhayar Soman, Muvattupuzha- Eldo Abraham, Kaipumangalam- Tyson Master, Thrissur - P Balachandran, Manarkadu - KP Suresh Raj, Eranadu- KT Abdul Rahman, Thirurangadi - Ajith K, Manjeri - P Abdul Nazar, Kanhangad - E Chandrashekaran.
Four more candidates will be announced by CPI as a second list is expected to be announced within two days.
