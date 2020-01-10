Delhi polls a contest between two models of shaping India's future: Sisodia

(AAP) leader said on Friday that the education model of his government is building the path to prosperity for children and the nation while that of BJP is about ruining the future of children.

The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi said the February 8 Assembly elections in the national capital will not be fought just between two parties, but also between two models of shaping the country's future.

Speaking to the media, Sisodia said the education model of the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi is being appreciated everywhere and other states and countries are adopting it.

"The elections will decide the future course of the country," Sisodia said, pointing out the significant and innovative measures adopted by the Kejriwal government to transform the education system and provide quality education to children.

"The Happiness and Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum is a decisive step in ensuring a more secure future for the students. On the other hand, the education model of the BJP and the Congress is mired in a dispute on whether the contribution of Gandhiji and Nehru should be taught in schools, and discussions on the existence of internet in the age of Mahabharata," Sisodia said.

He said that AAP has been saying time and again that this election will be fought on the basis of work done, particularly in the realm of education.

"The AAP government has taken various initiatives to develop the education model with a significant increase in the budget for education, establishing quality infrastructure and regular training to teachers to improve the educational environment. The most important difference we have made is in the delivery of quality education," Sisodia said.

"I want to challenge the BJP to show me one positive programme they have designed for the development of education which has received a positive response from every section of the society or other states and countries. When we launch our programmes, people from across the world take notice and praise our model of education," he said.