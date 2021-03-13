DMK announces 12 out of 13 candidates for Puducherry Assembly elections

-
-
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Saturday announced candidates for 12 out of the 13 seats the party will be contesting in the upcoming Puducherry Assembly elections. The candidate for the Bagur constituency will be announced later.
S Gopal will be contesting from Uruliyanpet, V Anipal Kennedy from Uppalam, Sun Kumaravel from Mangalam, L Sampath from Mudaliyarpet, R Siva from Villiyanur and V Karthikeyan from Nellithoopu constituency.
SP Sivakumar will contest from Raj Bhavan constituency, A K Kumar from Mannadipattu, S Muthuvel from Kallapattu, A Mugilan from Thirupuvanai, AMH Nazeem from Karaikal south and M Nagathyagarajan from Niravi Thirupattinam.
Polling for 30 assembly seats in Puducherry will be held on April 6.
As many as 10,02,589 electors will choose the candidates for the 15th legislative Assembly of Puducherry.
The Congress-led government in the Union Territory fell before completing its five-year term under the Chief Minister V Narayansamy.
Narayanasamy had resigned on February 22 ahead of a floor test in the 33-member House (including three nominated) following the resignations of five Congress and one Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) legislators.
On February 23, President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the resignation of Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and his council of ministers.
In the 2016 Assembly polls, Congress had won 15 seats, All India NR Congress eight seats, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) got four seats, DMK walked away with two MLAs. BJP could not win any seats.
