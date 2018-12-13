Dressed in blue jeans & red T-shirt, Rahul poses for selfies at Kham Market

JUST IN
In video footage shown by TV channels, Gandhi was seen smiling and shaking hands with a number of excited youngsters

New Delhi 

Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
Amid hectic parleys over the selection of chief ministers of three Hindi heartland states, TV channels showed Congress president Rahul Gandhi visiting Khan Market and posing for selfies with people there.

Dressed in blue jeans, red T-shirt and his trademark sleeveless jacket, a relaxed looking Gandhi obliged selfie-seekers before getting into his car.

In video footage shown by TV channels, Gandhi was seen smiling and shaking hands with a number of excited youngsters.

However, there was no word from the party leaders on this.

Gandhi on Thursday held marathon consultations with senior party leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, to select chief ministers for newly-won Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, apparently stymied by a tussle between the old and the young guard in the party.

Gandhi's official residence in Lutyens Delhi became a revolving door as the four main chief ministerial claimants and AICC observers for the three Hindi heartland states, including Chhattisgarh, made repeated visits to hold several rounds of discussions to help the party president untie the gordian knot.
December 13 2018

