EC holds review meeting with expenditure observers of poll-bound states

-
ALSO READ
Assembly polls: Twitter puts in place tech, policies to counter false info
EC announces election schedule for five states: Here are the key dates
AIADMK, DMK continue seat-sharing talks with allies for TN assembly polls
AIADMK, DMK yet to close deal with key allies for Tamil Nadu elections
Congress announces list of 21 candidates for Assam Assembly polls
-
Senior officials of the Election Commission on Sunday held a review meeting with the expenditure observers of the poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, according to sources.
As per sources, Special Expenditure Observers and officials from the State Election Commission of the respective states were also present.
While polling for 30 Assembly seats in Puducherry will be held on April 6. As many as 10,02,589 electors will choose the candidates for the Legislative Assembly of Puducherry.
In Tamil Nadu, the 234-members assembly will go to elections in a single phase on April 6. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth legislative assembly in the state.
The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU