Tamil Nadu: BJP, AIADMK workers held for distributing cash to voters

-
ALSO READ
BJP president affirms party's alliance with AIADMK for Tamil Nadu polls
Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: Sitting AIADMK MLA joins TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK
Tamil Nadu government announces Rs 12,110 crore farm loan waiver
Ten outfits extend support to AIADMK for Tamil Nadu assembly polls
'Lotus' will not bloom in Tamil Nadu, says DMK leader Kanimozhi
-
A total of 14 workers of two political parties were arrested for allegedly distributing cash to voters in two areas here on Saturday, police said.
Based on information, the police went to an area in Coimbatore south constituency where they caught 12 BJP workers distributing the money to residents.
A sum of Rs 46,000 was seized from them and six two- wheelers were impounded, the police said.
In another incident, two AIADMK workers were held for distributing money in an area coming under Coimbatore north constituency, they said.
A total of Rs 24,500 in cash was seized from their possession, they added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU