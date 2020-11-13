ECI rejects recounting applications of 6 candidates in Bihar Assembly polls

-
Election Commission of India (ECI) has rejected applications of six candidates who are shouted recounting of votes for the recently concluded Bihar Assembly Elections.
As per ECI, 11 seats are as such where nail biting finish taken place during counting on November 10 and the margin between victory and defeat was less than 1,000 votes.
Six out of these 11 candidates are not satisfied with the counting and they have challenged the decisions of returning officers.
Narendra Singh alias Bogo Singh, the candidate from Matihani has filed a complaint with ECI after Raj Kumar Singh of the Lok Janshakti Party defeated him with the margin of 333 votes. He has shouted for recounting of all EVMs, VVPATs and postal ballots.
Shakti Singh Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD also complaint with ECI seeking recounting of EVMs, VVPATs and postal ballots after he lost election to Krishna Murari Sharan of Janata Dal-United with the margin of just 12 votes.
Sudhakar Singh of RJD defeated Ambika Singh of Bahujan Samaj Party with margin of 189 votes from Ramgarh Assembly constituency. Ambika has filed complaint to ECI seeking recounting of votes.
Similar complaint have also received from losing candidates (second position) of Parbatta, Dihari and Kurhani Assembly constituencies.
H.R. Srinivasa, the Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar said: "These applications are verified but their reasons are not turn genuine. Hence, under relevant sections of ECI rules, these applications are rejected for recounting."
"We have given reasons details to every candidates in written format," he said.
The candidates have already alleged ECI for taking sides to candidates of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), many of them have been planning to challenge the decision of ECI in the court.
Earlier, the RJD and Congress have alleged that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has applied pressure on returning officers of these constituencies.
