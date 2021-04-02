Fuel prices will fall further, hike temporary: Tamil Maanila Congress chief

-
: The prices of petrol and
diesel have risen due to the hike in crude price and a hike is temporary, said Tamil Maanila Congress president G K Vasan here on Friday
Seeking votes for AIADMK candidate of Erode east constituency M Yuvaraj, Vasan, whose party is an ally of the AIADMK-led front and a constituent of the NDA, said, "For the past 10 days, the fuel prices have been decreasing."
"We are expecting a further dip in the price of petroleum products, including LPG," he said.
He said the AIADMK released its election manifesto for the implementation of several developmental works and welfare measures.
During the last five years, the AIADMK has implemented hundreds of projects for people's welfare, he said.
Vasan said he is confident of the AIADMK emerging victorious in the April 6 Assembly polls and forming the new government with a good majority in Tamil Nadu.
