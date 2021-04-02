Tamil Nadu Polls: PM Modi slams DMK-Cong over Jallikattu ban

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Congress for posing as protectors of Tamil culture and pointed out that the UPA-led Central government had banned Jallikattu, a practice which has been part of state's culture for centuries. The Prime Minister added that the NDA government cleared an ordinance brought by AIADMK which allowed Jallikattu to continue.
"DMK and Congress have no real agenda to talk about but they should control their lies because people are not foolish. They keep showing themselves as the only protectors of Tamil Culture, but the facts suggest something else," PM Modi said.
The Prime Minister pointed out that while one United Progressive Alliance (UPA) minister described Jallikattu as "barbaric" and banned the festival in 2011, DMK ministers had held big portfolios in its government.
"UPA was in power in Delhi in 2011 and DMK had big ministries in the Central government. The same UPA government banned Jallikattu. One UPA leader described Jallikattu as a barbaric practice," PM Modi added.
"Is that the word you use for something that has been part of Tamil culture for centuries? In 2016, the Tamil Nadu Congress manifesto called for a ban on Jallikattu. Congress-DMK should be ashamed of themselves," he questioned.
The Prime Minister further said that in 2016-17, the common people of the state wanted a solution and for Jallikattu to continue and added that sensing the pain of the people, his government then cleared an ordinance brought by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) administration which allowed Jallikattu to continue.
Earlier, the Prime Minister said that the people of this region have a strong mind and a big heart.
"Years ago people from Saurashtra, in my home state Gujarat, came here. The way Madurai has accepted them is a perfect example of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'," he had said.
The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.
