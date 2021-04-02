I-T searches at Stalin's daughter's premises: Trinamool slams BJP

-
The Trinamool Congress, which is engaged in a bitter contest in West Bengal against the BJP, on Friday slammed it over the Income Tax department searches at the premises linked to DMK President M.K. Stalin's daughter Senthamarai and questioned 'what was new'.
It also said that the Central agencies are acting on the directions of the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
In a tweet, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien said, "What's new! At BJP and MO-SHA's (Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah) command the agencies act. Brazen political vendetta in Tamil Nadu against a political opponent you cannot defeat politically. We strongly condemn the blatant political vendetta against DMK and MK Stalin."
His remarks came after the Income Tax department sleuths reportedly carried out searches at the premises of Senthamarai, who is married to Sabareesan.
Sabareesan is said to have a major say in the DMK affairs.
The tax officials are also carrying out search operations in a couple of more places connected with the DMK.
Last month Income Tax officials searched former minister and DMK leader E.V. Velu's residence and other premises connected with him.
The polling for the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly is scheduled on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
