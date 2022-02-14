Goa polls: BJP faces uphill task without architect Manohar Parrikar

-
ALSO READ
Staycations, workations, homestays emerge new watchwords for tourism sector
Sri Lanka sees a tourism boom with highest holidaymakers from India
No permission for Sunburn EDM festival yet: Goa Tourism Minister
As Covid cases surge, tourism industry hit hardest in Agra
Sri Lanka logs over 150,000 international tourist arrivals in 2021
-
In the absence of the former state Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing an uphill task in Goa to retain power as Congress tries to regain lost ground and the new entrants of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Trinamool Congress making the polls a multi-corner contest. Parrikar was credited to have been the architect of the rise of the BJP in Goa.
Notably, this is the first electoral fray for the BJP without Parrikar. However, Utpal Parrikar, his son, is seeking to carry the legacy of his father in the Panaji Assembly constituency as an Independent candidate. After the BJP refused to give him the ticket
Manohar Parrikar represented the Panaji Assembly seat. He had resigned from the BJP after Utpal Parrikar was denied a ticket from the Panaji Assembly constituency.
The Panaji Assembly seat has its own importance in the electoral politics of the state. Former Union Minister for Defence Manohar Parrikar, who had represented Panaji, had been a three-term Chief Minister of the state.
Goa BJP which corresponds to senior leader Manohar Parrikar is contesting against his son and has fielded Congress party turncoat Atanasio "Babush" Monserrate from the Panaji seat. Monserrate had joined the BJP along with nine other MLAs in 2019 from Congress.
Goa witnessed intense electioneering by top leaders of the various political parties. Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram along with the AICC in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao canvassed in Goa, seeking votes for works carried out by the Congress-led governments in the past, slamming political rivals for hampering the welfare of the people in the state.
Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Girish Chodankar also posted a video message for voters in Goa. He recalled works done by the Congress-led government in the past in the state.
Similarly, several candidates of the BJP, Congress and TMC along with other political parties posted video messages, highlighting the developmental works carried out by them in their respective constituencies.
In particular, BJP is contesting Goa polls on all the 40 assembly seats for the first time and fielded Chief Minister Pramod Sawant from the Sanquelim seat against Congress' Dharamesh Saglani.
Meanwhile, AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also promised cash assistance for every woman above the age of 18 years and other benefits for many communities if his party came to power in the state.
Shiv Sena who is also contesting the Goa polls, highlighting the model of good governance in Maharashtra and pitching for its replication in all other states.
Goa Assembly has a strength of 40 members out of which the BJP currently has 17 legislators and enjoys the support of MLAs from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP), and three independents. The GFP and MGP each have three MLAs, and Congress, on the other hand, has 15 MLAs in the house.
The intense poll campaigning by all the political parties for 40 Assembly seats in Goa concluded on Saturday evening.
The counting of votes in poll-bound Goa will take place on March 10.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU