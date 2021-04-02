DMK, Congress cannot provide safety, dignity to women: PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: Sitting AIADMK MLA joins TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK
BJP president affirms party's alliance with AIADMK for Tamil Nadu polls
Ten outfits extend support to AIADMK for Tamil Nadu assembly polls
Tamil Nadu government announces Rs 12,110 crore farm loan waiver
'Lotus' will not bloom in Tamil Nadu, says DMK leader Kanimozhi
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, while addressing a public rally in Madurai slammed Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Congress saying these parties cannot guarantee the safety and dignity of women.
"Madurai teaches us important lessons on empowering Nari Shakti. We see it in the way women are worshipped and revered," PM Modi said.
"DMK and Congress will neither guarantee safety nor dignity. DMK tried to make peace-loving Madurai into the mafia because of complications in DMK's first family. They have not understood the ethos of Madurai, no wonder, leaders keep insulting women again and again," PM Modi added.
The Prime Minister further said Madurai is a city that never sleeps and keeps awake always, adding that he is sure Madurai has woken up to the political realities and will vote for development and progress that National Democratic Alliance (NDA) assures.
PM Modi said his government is assuring that more credit and more machinery for the textile sector will be available.
The Prime Minister also spoke about the recently-announced textile park scheme 'MITRA'.
"Our government is ensuring more credit and modern machinery for the textile sector. A mega-investment textile park scheme 'MITRA' has been announced in this year's budget. Seven textile parks will come up in the next three years," PM Modi said.
He is visiting Madurai on his election trail for the forthcoming Assembly polls in the state.
The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU