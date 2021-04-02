DMK and Congress leaders keep insulting women, says Modi in TN rally

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu polls: Election flying squad searches Kamal Haasan's vehicle
Digital countdown clock installed at DMK headquarters in run-up to TN polls
Kamal Haasan's MNM party to contest 154 seats in Tamil Nadu elections
DMK-Congress alliance will win Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: Veerappa Moily
TN polls: DMK candidates urge Modi to campaign for AIADMK, allies
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
on Friday launched yet another blistering attack on the DMK and Congress, charging that their leaders "keep insulting women", while pointing out that the NDA schemes are aimed at empowering women.
Addressing an election rally here seeking votes for NDA candidates including from ally AIADMK for the April 6 Assembly polls, he said late Chief Minister M G Ramachandran's vision for inclusive development and prosperous society "inspires us."
Lashing out at the DMK and Congress, Modi said they had no agenda to talk about and alleged that the two parties, facing polls as allies, will not guarantee either safety or dignity for the people while the law and order situation will "suffer" under them.
He charged that the DMK tried to make the peace loving Madurai a "mafia den" due to family issues earlier, apparently referring to the then squabble in the party's first family involving brothers MK Stalin and MK Alagiri.
Modi said Madurai teaches about empowering 'nari shakti' (women power) and referred to the local deity Meenakshi Amman, and popular names associated with the region like Kannagi, Rani Mangammal and Velu Nachiyar.
He also said that many schemes of the NDA including the Ujjwala scheme were aimed at empowering women.
"DMK and Congress have not understood this ethos. No wonder their leaders keep insulting women again and again," he said without naming anyone.
DMK leader A Raja had earlier courted controversy for making alleged disparaging remarks against Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami's mother during an election rally, drawing criticism.
Taking note of a complaint from the ruling AIADMK, the Election Commission had on Thursday barred Raja from campaigning for 48 hours and also removed him from his party's list of star campaigners for the April 6 Assembly polls.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU