Punjab Assembly polls: AAP launches digital door-to-door campaign

-
ALSO READ
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
New entrant Amit Palekar is AAP's CM face for Goa Assembly polls
AAP promises free bus service for women, 300 units free electricity in UP
AAP's CM face for Punjab polls to be announced on Tuesday: Kejriwal
-
AAP's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann on Thursday launched his party's digital door-to-door campaign ahead of the state assembly elections.
Mann said under the campaign, which was launched in Amritsar, people can give a call on the number 9882798827 or visit a web portal to ask questions on 11 important issues of Punjab directly from AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.
After giving a missed call, a message from the Aam Aadmi Party will be sent on people's mobiles. People can ask questions on Punjab's important 11 topics, including electricity, women's safety, law and order, agriculture, health, drug trafficking, unemployment, he said.
He along with Kejriwal will answer their questions, Mann said in a statement here.
Mann said the people of Punjab were fed up of the corrupt politics of traditional parties, hence they want a change now.
He further said the Aam Aadmi Party is the only hope for the people of Punjab for change.
Addressing gatherings at Khemkaran, Patti, Khadur Sahib in Tarn Taran, he said people of Punjab need an honest government.
"Corruption and mafia are the roots of every problem of Punjab. Leaders of traditional parties have looted the state and filled their treasury with public money," he said.
"The common people are becoming poor, but these leaders' wealth is increasing day by day. To save Punjab, we must eradicate corruption from the state and throw out these mafia leaders from power, said Mann as he targeted the rival political parties.
No work can be done in government offices without giving money (bribe). Even after giving money, work isn't be done on time. The AAP will change the entire corrupt system of government offices, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU