Voting underway in fourth phase of DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir

-
ALSO READ
Voting underway in second phase of DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir
Congress to take part in upcoming DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir
Terrorist gunned down by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam
Militants open fire on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam
Elections will not solve Kashmir problem, says Mufti a day after DDC polls
-
Braving cold weather condition, voters across the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday turned up in large numbers at their respective polling booths to exercise their democratic right to vote in the fourth phase of District development council (DDC) elections.
The fourth phase of the DDC elections is underway for 34 constituencies -- 17 each in Jammu and Kashmir divisions as lakhs of voters will decide the fate of 249 candidates. The voting will be held between 7 am and 2 pm.
"We want local governance and hope that it will bring development here," said one of the local from Narbal area in Budgam district.
State Election Commissioner KK Sharma on Sunday had encouraged the people in J-K to take part in the election process, saying that democracy in this beautiful part of our country.
"DDCElections2020...I appeal all the eligible electors to vote in the 4th Phase tomorrow and strengthen the democracy in this beautiful part of our country.....34 DDC constituencies going to poll..249 Candidates in Fray," KK Sharma tweeted on Sunday.
Apart from DDC election, polling will be held for panchayat bypoll in 50 vacant sarpanch seats and 216 vacant panch seats falling within the DDC constituencies.
The first phase of DDC elections on November 28 saw 51.76 percent voter turnout while second phase polls witnessed 48.62 percent on December 1 and the third phase of DDC elections on December 4 registered voter turnout of 50.53 percent.
The DDC election is being held in eight phases and will continue till December 19. The counting of votes will take place on December 22. The elections are the first being held after the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganisation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor