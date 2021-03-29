Kerala Assembly election: Ensure only one vote for a person, HC tells EC

-
ALSO READ
Congress leader Chacko resigns from party, alleges groupism in Kerala unit
EC announces election schedule for five states: Here are the key dates
LIVE: Farmers' stir may continue till December, says Rakesh Tikait
LIVE: Mamata questions rationale behind 8-phase assembly polls in Bengal
High-pitched campign for first phase election in Assam comes to end
-
The Kerala High Court on Monday
directed the Election Commission to take steps to ensure that voters having their names entered in voters list in multiple constituencies cast only one vote in the April 6 polls to the State Assembly.
The court gave the interim order on a plea filed by Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala seeking to restrain fake and multiple entry voters from participating in the April 6 polls.
Considering the plea, the court said this was a serious issue concerning the rights of the citizens.
The court will consider the case further on Tuesday.
The court on Friday had sought the views of the poll panel on the plea.
The Commission on Monday informed the court that it will ensure the sanctity of the elections by ensuring that no multiple votes are cast by such voters in the polls.
In his plea, Chennithala hadsought criminal action against those responsible for fake and multiple entry of voters' names in 131 Assembly constituencies in the state.
He alleged that a scrutiny of the electoral rolls would prove that there were more than 4,34,042 fake and multiple entry voters in these Assembly segments.
The Congress leader, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, submitted he was "highly aggrieved by the gross lethargy and inaction" of the poll panel in not taking action in pursuance of letters sent to them in rectifying the mistakes in the electoral rolls.
He appealed to the court to issue an interim order directing the Election Commission to ensure that fake and multiple entry voters in the electoral roll are not permitted to vote in the assembly election.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU