Mamata Banerjee secures chief minister's seat, wins Bhabanipur bypolls

-
ALSO READ
Bhabanipur by-election result LIVE: Mamata Banerjee wins, breaks own record
West Bengal Exit Poll results: TMC walks tightrope; huge gain for BJP
Exit poll highlights: It's DMK in TN, LDF in Kerala; TMC has edge in Bengal
West Bengal election 2021 LIVE: EC imposes strict curbs on poll campaigns
West Bengal election 2021 LIVE: 75.06% voter turnout recorded till 5.30 pm
-
Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee on Sunday secured her seat as West Bengal chief minister after leading the crucial Bhabanipur assembly constituency with a record margin of 58,832 votes.
"I have won the Bhabanipur Assembly bypolls with a margin of 58,832 votes and have registered the victory in every ward of the constituency. I thank all the voters for the win. This is for the first time that we have not lost in a single ward in Bhabanipur," Banerjee said greeting supporters outside her residence in Kolkata.
She added that she will continue to work for the people.
The poll win was crucial for Mamata Banerjee in order to get as an MLA by the first week of November and continue as the chief minister.
After 21 rounds of counting, the TMC leader got a total of 58,832 votes trouncing BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal (26320) and CMP candidate Srijeeb Banerjee (4201).
Mamata Banerjee announced the names of candidates for three more bypolls in West Bengal.
The counting of votes for by-elections in Bhabanipur, Jangipur, and Samserganj Assembly constituencies in West Bengal began at 8 am on Sunday amid tight security.
The total number of voters in Bhabanipur is 20,64,56; of which 1,11,243 are male and 95,209 are women. There were 287 booths in Bhabanipur, of which the number of main booths was 269.
Prior to the announcement of the last round of counting, the chief minister's brother Kartik Banerjee said, "There is no establishment of any other party in Bengal. People know Didi and are aware of her works. In 2026, Trinamool Congress will make Delhi government."
Trinamool Congress had registered a landslide victory in assembly polls winning 213 of 294 seats in the West Bengal assembly. The BJP won 77 seats.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU