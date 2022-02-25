Manipur Assembly elections: Rahul Gandhi to campaign from March 1

-
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will hold public meetings in Manipur from March 1 ahead of state Assembly elections, sources said on Friday.
Earlier on February 21, Gandhi addressed a public meeting at the Hapta Kangjeibung area in Imphal.
On February 5, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who is the observer of Manipur polls for the party, announced an alliance of six political parties and named it "Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance (MPSA)".
Ramesh had on February 5 announced the six political parties in the alliance. "Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance (MPSA) of Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and Janata Dal (Secular) was launched today with 18-point Common Agenda," he had said.
Manipur will go to the Assembly polls on February 28 and on March 5. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
