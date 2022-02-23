Manipur polls: Amit Shah vows to end Kuki militancy problem in 5 years

Union Home Minister on Wednesday said that the government will hold peace talks with all Kuki militant groups and their issue will be resolved in the next five years.

As the problem of Bodo militancy was solved in neighbouring Assam, no Kuki youth will have to carry arms anymore, Shah said in an election rally in Manipur's Churachandpur district.

Militant outfits such as Kuki National Organisation and United People's Front were demanding a separate state for the Kuki tribe in The government has signed a Suspension of Operation (SoO) with them.

"Have confidence in us, we will talk to all Kuki organisations, and a new life will be given to all Kuki youths to enable them to join the development of the nation, of the hills and of under PM Modi," Shah said.

He claimed that the Bodoland issue was solved in Assam.

"We have brought them (Bodo rebels) to the path of development and today, no Bodo youths have weapons in their hands. Instead, they have motorcycle keys, keys to industries and laptops," Shah said.

The same has been done in Karbi areas and more than 9,500 people associated with militancy in the North East have surrendered and joined the mainstream, the BJP leader said in the poll rally.

Urging the people to bring the BJP back in power for the second time in a row in Manipur, Shah claimed that Chief Minister in the last five years has freed the state from bandhs and blockades and is leading the state to the path of peace and development.

He attacked the Congress claiming that the state was known for militancy, drugs and arms trafficking, blockades and corruption during its rule.

Under the BJP, all these have been substituted with development, connectivity, infrastructure, sports and industries, Shah said.

"During the time of the Congress, there were three Is - Instability, Insurgency and Inequality. During the BJP rule, the Is are Innovation, Infrastructure and Integration," the Union minister said.

He claimed that the Congress wanted the people of the hills and the valley to fight against each other to suit its politics, whereas the BJP has led both to the path of development.

Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to make the best sports hub in the country, free the youths from drugs and arms and make them Olympic gold medal winners.

The National Sports University is being set up in the state, while a decision has been made to establish one Khelo India centre in each of the 16 districts of the state to tap local talents and provide them with a platform, Shah said.

He said an 'Olympic Park' spread over 10 acres will be built to provide training facilities to state-level players so that they become international athletes.

He said that in the last five years, the BJP government has worked hard to bring an end to violence in Manipur and make it an ideal state and in the next five years, it will be the best state in the whole region.

The in the state will be held in two phases on February 28 and March 5.

