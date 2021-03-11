Modi, Shah lacked courtesy to enquire about Bengal CM: TMC leader

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal polls: Divisive politics won't work in Nandigram, says Mamata
Early Gujarat polls likely if BJP wins in West Bengal, says minister
West Bengal polls: Left-Cong alliance yet to finalise seat-sharing deal
West Bengal polls: Trinamool Congress likely to drop several sitting MLAs
Identity politics gaining ground in West Bengal ahead of assembly polls
-
The TMC on Thursday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah "lacked the courtesy" to enquire about the health condition of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who sustained injuries in Nandigram during a poll campaign the day before.
Party's Secretary General Partha Chatterjee told reporters here that it would have taken a few minutes for the two BJP heavyweights to call up and find out about the TMC supremo's wellbeing, but none of them made an effort.
Stressing that the Election Commission should "take note" of the security lapse and "attack on Banerjee", veteran TMC MP Sougata Roy said some BJP leaders had shared provocative posts and memes on social media about the CM, prior to her Nandigram visit.
Referring to Modi's assertion that "Didi's scooty is destined to fall in Nandigram" during his recent Brigade rally here, Roy said, "Such comments show how crude, crass and tasteless they (BJP leaders) are."
"The comment takes a whole different meaning now. The PM shouldn't have said such things," the Lok Sabha MP said.
Alluding to Banerjee's e-scooter ride from her residence to Nabanna and back as a mark of protest against the fuel hike, the PM had said that her two-wheeler will topple in Nandigram, where she has crossed swords with her former aide and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.
Chatterjee further said the party has asked activists and supporters across the state to exercise restraint and not organise protests against the attack carried out on Banerjee as that would inconvenience people.
Hundreds of TMC supporters took out rallies, blocked roads and raised anti-BJP slogans in various parts of the state on Thursday against the alleged attack on the CM.
A scuffle had broken out during the day between the members of the two parties at Birulia Bazaar in Nandigram, where the TMC boss had fell and suffered injuries on her left leg and waist.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU