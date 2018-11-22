Modi to hold dozen rallies ahead of Rajasthan polls to boost BJP's chances

With opinion polls predicting a tough time for the BJP in Rajasthan, Prime Minister is all set to address around a dozen election meetings in the state ahead of the December 7 Assembly polls, where the party is seeking a second consecutive term.

Party officials said Modi will begin campaigning on November 25 from Alwar district which has 11 Assembly constituencies. The BJP has axed seven out of the nine sitting MLAs including minister Hem Singh Bhadana in the district.

The BJP lost the by-poll in Mundawar, one of the nine seats, which was held after the death of its MLA Dharmpal Chaudhary. The saffron party had also lost badly in the by-poll to the Ajmer Lok Sabha constituency held earlier this year.



Modi starting his election campaign from Alwar is seen as an effort to give a big boost to the party's prospects in the region.

The Prime Minister will address three election rallies in Bhilwara, Banswara and Kota on November 26 while two days later, he will address election rallies in Nagaur and Bharatpur.

Modi will address his next election rally in the state on December 3 in Jodhpur. Former Congress Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has filed his nomination for the Sardarpura Assembly constituency in the district. On December 4, the Prime Minister will address rallies in Hanumangarh, Sikar and Jaipur.



He may address a few more meetings in the state where the party is said to be facing a strong anti-incumbency mood.

BJP President Amit Shah and Chief Minister have travelled across the state extensively.

Polls for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will be held on December 7 and the results will be declared on December 11.



ALSO READ: Rajasthan polls: Will decide Congress CM after victory, says Sachin Pilot

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)