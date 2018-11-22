Rajasthan polls: Will decide Congress CM after victory, says Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) president Sachin Pilot on Wednesday subdued the speculations on Congress chief ministerial candidate and asserted that the party will decide on the name of the chief ministerial candidate for Rajasthan after the electoral victory.

He said, "Chief Minister will be elected from Congress party only. People of Rajasthan have already made their mind. Our party has a policy that we fight elections unitedly. After the victory, the legislators along with Congress party will decide on who would be the Chief Minister. We have never declared Chief Minister ahead of elections and won't do now as well."

Pilot further criticised the Vasundhara Raje-led Rajasthan government and claimed that people of the state are disappointed with her governance.

"The election is very important for the people of Rajasthan. They have to make choice for their future. People of Rajasthan are upset with the governance of Vasundhara Raje. People want change now, they will vote for Congress for sure," he said.

Elaborating on the priorities of the Congress party and the agendas that it has set for polls, Pilot said, "We are fighting the election with all positive agendas. The main agenda is to solve the crisis of agriculture. To resolve the problems of farmers is our main aim. Corruption is on the peak in Rajasthan. We have to fight against the corruption. The government is announcing MSP which is very little. Farmers are not getting proper fertilizers. We have to do something to restart everything."

Pilot is contesting Assembly poll from Tonk constituency of the state and filed his nomination on November 19.

The assembly elections in the state will take place in a single phase for all 200 seats on December 7. The counting of votes will take place on December 11.