'People at top' want weak CM for Punjab who can dance to their tunes: Sidhu

-
ALSO READ
Navjot Sidhu to meet Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi for talks
Channi will end up as night watchman only, says Amarinder Singh
Singer Sidhu Moosewala joins Congress ahead of Punjab Assembly poll
Internal rift widens in Punjab Congress ahead of Assembly elections
Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as Punjab Chief Minister
-
In an apparent dig at the Congress top leadership, Punjab unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday said that the "people at the top" want a weak Chief Minister who can dance to their tunes.
This came as the Congress party is set to announce its chief ministerial face in Punjab on February 6.
Sidhu further said that electing a good Chief Minister is only in the hands of the voters of Punjab.
"If a New Punjab has to be made, it is in the hands of the CM. You have to choose the CM this time. People at the top want a weak CM who can dance to their tunes. Do you want such a CM," said Sidhu amid sloganeering by supporters.
Amid speculation over the chief ministerial face of Congress for upcoming Punjab polls, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, wife of state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, has said that her husband is "a hero" and it does not matter whom the party chooses its face in the state for the polls.
Channi on Thursday informed that the name of the Congress chief ministerial candidate for upcoming state assembly elections will be announced on February 6.
Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU