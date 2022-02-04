Rajnath Singh to address public meetings in Punjab on Friday

Defence Minister will address public meetings today in Dasuya, Sujanpur and Gurdaspur districts of poll-bound

As per information from Defence Minister's office, he will address a public meeting in Dasuya at 11.55 am, Sujanpur at 2.15 pm, and Gurdaspur at 3.45 pm.

The is fighting the polls in alliance with the Lok Congress of Capt Amarinder Singh and SAD (Sanyukt) of Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa. It is the bigger party in the alliance.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Election Commission has given some relaxation on public meetings in view of the decline in COVID-19 cases. It has allowed public meetings with 1,000 people.

