PM Modi expected to address BJP meeting as party retains power in Tripura

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address BJP workers and supporters on Thursday as the party appeared set to retain power in Tripura on its own and with its senior ally Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party in Nagaland.
Official sources said Modi is likely to be felicitated for the victory at a meeting of senior party leaders at its headquarters here.
The BJP's tally of seats, it has either won or is leading, stood at 33 in Tripura, according to the latest Election Commission figures for the polls to the 60-member assembly.
The corresponding tally for the party and its ally is 36 in Nagaland. In Meghalaya, the BJP was leading in three seats and may join hands with the NPP again to be part of the government like the last time.
Its win in Tripura is significant as the Left and the Congress had come together against it while Pradyot Debbarma-led TIPRA Motha dented its support among the tribals. However, the BP still retained the popular support.
First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 15:21 IST