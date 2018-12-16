PM Modi accuses Congress of 'trying to influence, weaken' judiciary

Modi Sunday charged the with "building pressure" on the judiciary and urged people to remain wary of such a party.

Referring to the Congress, Modi said the party which has ruled this country for the longest period has tried to influence the judiciary.

Addressing a gathering in the pilgrim town of Prayagraj, the new name of Allahabad, ahead of the Kumbh Mela beginning January 15, the said, "Beware of parties pretending to stand for democracy."

Modi said the party has always tried to weaken the institution of judiciary and judicial system. "The party neither respects the law, nor the traditions," Modi said.

ALSO READ: PM Modi loosens purse strings for Sonia Gandhi's turf of Raebareli

He accused the of weakening each and every democratic institution that refused to toe its line.