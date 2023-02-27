Political parties must ensure peace during counting of votes: Tripura CEO

-
ALSO READ
President Murmu flags off first Kolkata-Agartala express train from Tripura
HP Polls: Vote counting to begin Dec 8 in 68 counting halls at 59 locations
Amit Shah to arrive in Tripura to flag off two rath yatras of BJP today
SEC starts electoral roll revision process for VC election in TTAADC
Exit of 5 MLAs jolt for Tripura BJP ahead of assembly polls: Manik Sarkar
-
Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Tripura, Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarrao, on Monday appealed to political parties and people for ensuring peace during and after the counting of votes for the state assembly elections.
Counting for the February 16 Assembly elections will be held on March 2.
The CEO was addressing a booth-level peace meeting in Sepahijala district's Kamalsagar Assembly constituency.
We have arranged elaborate security during the counting process to make it free, fair, transparent and peaceful, he said.
The poll panel during its visit to the state on January 12 had promised that the assembly elections would be free, fair, and peaceful.
The Election Commission has set a programme- 'zero poll violence' - during the election and post-election period and so far it has been done with the cooperation from the people as well as political parties. Booths are the places where the possibility of violence cannot be ruled out and this is the reason the Election Commission is holding booth-level peace meetings in all the 3337 polling stations, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 19:20 IST