Priyanka's political plunge: PM Modi says 'for some, family is party'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said democracy runs in the BJP's veins while in many other cases, family comprises the party.

His comments came hours after Gandhi family scion Priyanka Gandhi Vadra formally entered politics.

Interacting with BJP booth workers from Baramati, Gadchiroli, Hingoli, Nanded and Nandurbar in Maharashtra, Modi said unlike "many cases" where family is the party, for the BJP the party is family.

In an apparent reference to Priyanka Gandhi, who has been appointed a Congress general secretary and made in-charge of Uttar Pradesh East, Modi said in the BJP, decisions are not taken on the wishes of a person or family.

"In our party, decisions are taken on the basis of what party workers want," he said.

Modi also said the BJP is driven by democratic principles. "Democracy runs in the veins of BJP which is why people of the country feel closer to the party.