Punjab polls: Cong promises financial assistance to women, 100k govt jobs

The Congress on Friday released its manifesto for the February 20 Punjab Assembly polls, promising Rs 1,100 per month for women, eight free cooking gas cylinders per year and one lakh government jobs.
The party also promised to end the mafia raj by creating corporations for the sale of liquor and sand mining.
Addressing the media here, state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said the party's government will procure oilseed, pulses and corn from farmers.
The Congress manifesto has come on the last day of the campaigning for the Assembly polls.
Sidhu said the party's 13-point agenda reflects Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's vision.
Sidhu said if the Congress returns to power, it first decision will be to give one lakh government jobs.
Homemakers will be given Rs 1,100 per month as financial assistance besides eight cooking gas cylinders per year, Sidhu said.
Oilseed, pulses and corn will be procured from farmers, he added.
