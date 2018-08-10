Rahul Gandhi approves 32-member committee for Madhya Pradesh elections

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday approved a 32-member election committee for the party's Madhya Pradesh unit, ahead of the state assembly polls due later this year.

The panel has top Congress leaders Kamal Nath, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Digvijaya Singh as members.

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Ajay Singh "Rahul", party MPs Kantilal Bhuria, Vivek Tankha and Rajmani Patel are also part of the committee, AICC general secretary Ashok Gehlot said.

The Congress is gearing up for the Madhya Pradesh elections and seeks to oust the ruling BJP from power. The saffron party has been in power in the state for the last 15 years.

The working presidents of the Congress's Madhya Pradesh unit Ram Niwas Rawat, Bala Bachhan, Surendra Choudhary and Jeetu Patwari, besides presidents of state units of the Mahila Congress, the Youth Congress, the NSUI and the Seva Dal have also been included in the panel, Gehlot said.



The chairmen of the SC, OBC, minority and Kisan Congress have also part of the committee.

State Congress leaders Suresh Pachauri, Arun Yadav, Inderjit Patel, Satyavrat Chaturvedi, Arif Aqeel, Govind Singh, Sunderlal Tiwari, Meenakshi Natrajan, Vijay Laxmi Sadho and Mahendra Joshi, are also part of the party poll committee, he said.