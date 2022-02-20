Rahul Gandhi urges people to vote for peace, progress of Uttar Pradesh

-
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday urged the people of Uttar Pradesh to vote for the peace and progress of the state.
Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader said that if a new government is formed then a new future will be formed.
"Voting will be in Uttar Pradesh. Change will come across the country! Vote for peace and progress - if a new government is formed, a new future will be formed," he tweeted.
Polling in 59 constituencies for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections began at 7 am on Sunday.
In the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh polls, 59 assembly seats across 16 districts are going to the polls on Sunday. As many as 627 candidates are in the fray. Over 2.16 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise at 25,794 polling places and 15,557 polling stations in the third phase of Assembly elections.
Among the key constituencies where polling began today include Karhal where former chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting his maiden Assembly election. The BJP has pitted Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice Satya Pal Singh Baghel against Akhilesh Yadav.
Akhilesh's uncle and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) supremo Shivpal Singh Yadav is contesting from Jaswantnagar seat.
The counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh will take place on March 10.
