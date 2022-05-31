14.99% voter turnout in first 2 hours of Kerala's Thrikkakara bypoll

-
A total of 14.99 voter turnout was registered in the first two hours of Thrikkakara by-election which got underway at 7 a.m on Tuesday.
In what is being seen as a very crucial election for both -- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan -- a large number of voters were seen standing in queues to exercise their franchise in 239 polling booths of the constituency.
As many as 1,96,805 electorate are eligible to cast their votes this time against 1,94,113 in the 2021 April Assembly polls which was won by now-deceased Congress veteran P.T.Thomas with a margin of 14,329 votes.
Thomas passed away in December last year necessitating fresh polls with the Congress fielding his widow Uma Thomas, while the CPI-M brought in a young interventional cardiologist Joe Joseph. The BJP went for veteran leader A.N.Radhakrishnan.
The Congress candidate, along with her sons and daughter-in-law, cast her votes and so has Joseph.
Expressing absolute confidence, Uma said she is sure that the electorate will vote for the work that Thomas has done in the constituency.
Meanwhile, Joseph pointed out that history will be created as the Left is set to register a historic win for the first time after the formation of the constituency in 2011.
Radhakrishnan went a step ahead saying that the BJP will spring a surprise.
Voting will conclude by 6 p.m and counting of votes will be taken up on Friday.
