RJD didn't treat Raghuvansh Prasad Singh well in his last days: RK Singh

Union Power Minister RK Singh said the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) did not treat its senior leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh in his last days and asserted that the party should be "ashamed".
Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, the 74-year-old RJD leader and former Union Minister, passed away on September 13, while undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital.
"He was loyal to the RJD, but the party did not treat him well during his last days. Because of this, RJD should be ashamed," RK Singh told ANI on Thursday.
He said that the late RJD leader will always be remembered for his work as Union Minister for Rural Development "He was the man behind Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA)," the Union Minister added.
