Seat reservation process in UP panchayat polls to be decided afresh

-
ALSO READ
At 103, India's first voter casts vote in Himachal panchayat polls
Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections: BJP to meet and discuss strategy
BJP sweeps Goa's Zilla Panchayat polls, Congress' poor run continues
Polling underway for Goa's 48 Zilla Panchayat seats; BJP, AAP in contest
LIVE: Will bring law to recover damages from protesters, says Khattar
-
The process of reservation of seats will be decided afresh in the three-tier panchayat polls to be held in Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Tuesday.
The state cabinet, at a meeting, gave its nod to promulgate the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Raj (Reservation and Allotment of Places and Posts) (Twelfth Amendment) Rules, 2021, clearing the way for deciding the procedure of reservation of seats in line with a high court decision, a government spokesperson said.
At a virtual meeting of the state cabinet, it was decided that the necessary steps for finalising the seat reservation process in the coming three-tier panchayat elections, keeping 2015 as the base year, will be taken.
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court directed the state government on Monday to finalise the process of reservation of seats in the panchayat polls, keeping 2015 as the base year.
The court also extended the panchayat elections till May 25. Earlier, it had set May 15 as the deadline for completing the election process.
In another important decision, the cabinet approved extending the benefits of the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana to the poor among the Tharus, Sahariyas and Kols, giving its nod to the revised proposal of the scheme.
The cabinet also authorised the chief minister for introducing necessary amendments in the guidelines of the Chief Minister Housing Scheme-Rural from time to time.
Apart from this, the cabinet approved a proposal to purchase private land for the Noida International Airport Jewar. The decision was taken for making arrangements for land for the future expansion of the airport.
Land measuring 1,365 hectares is wanted for the expansion of the project.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor