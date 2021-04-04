Tamil Nadu elections: No chance of DMK coming to power, says AIADMK

-
Stating that there is no chance of DMK coming to power in Tamil Nadu in the upcoming Assembly polls, the AIADMK said that this time too the people of the state will vote for the AIADMK.
Speaking to ANI here on Saturday, Aadi Rajaram, the AIADMK candidate contesting against DMK chief Stalin from the Kolathur constituency, said, "We are confident that this time too the people of Tamil Nadu will vote for us and there is no chance that the DMK comes to power."
Rajaram's remarks came amid charges of corruption against DMK supremo MK Stalin.
In the 2006 Assembly elections, Rajaram gave a tough fight to Stalin who represented the Thousand Lights constituency. Stalin won the elections by a margin of just 2,468 votes.
"This time I will defeat Stalin by more than 40,000 votes," claimed Rajaram.
Rajaram further said that in the 2011 elections, despite complaints against him over corruption charges, Stalin was declared the winner after tense counting and defeated AIADMK candidate Saidai Duraisamy.
He also alleged that despite being a lawmaker, Stalin has done nothing to improve basic amenities like drinking water, hanging high-tension wires, and open manholes.
C.Thirumaran, Secretary, AIADMMK Advocate wing, told ANI, "In the year 2011, DMK chief MK Stalin contested elections from this constituency and by indulging in various kinds of activities, he won that election by a very close margin for which our candidate Saidai Duraisamy filed an election petition and now it is coming up for final hearing before the Supreme Court."
"The main allegation by our candidate Saidai Duraisamy is the indulgence in corrupt practices under section 123 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. Stalin incurred an expenditure of more than 30 lakhs which is exceeding the limit prescribed under the act. At that point in time, it was only 23 lakhs. Documents have been produced by way of electronic media before the Supreme Court which proves this," Thirumaran alleged.
Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
