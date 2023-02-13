Tripura assembly elections 2023: CPI-M delegation meets EC over 'violence'

A three-member delegation of CPI-M led by its general secretary met the Election Commission here on Monday and told the poll panel that violence may occur in Tripura during the February 16 assembly .

The CPI-M delegation also comprising Politburo member Nilotpal Basu and Central Secretariat member Muralidharan said that such fears arise from the fact that a large number of motorcycles have been imported into Tripura recently.

"Gangs riding these motorcycles, it is apprehended, will attempt to terrorise and instill fear by the ruling BJP among voters belonging to opposition parties. Other methods of intimidation were also being used to influence voters.

"Under these circumstances, the delegation impressed upon the Election Commission to take confidence building measures including but not limited to flag marches not only on main roads but also in the interiors," the party said in a statement.

The delegation was assured by the EC that it will take all steps required to ensure that a free and fair poll is conducted in a peaceful and conducive atmosphere, the CPI-M said.

