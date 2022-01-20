UP Assembly polls: Congress releases second list of 41 candidates

-
The Congress on Thursday released its second list of 41 candidates, including 16 women, for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections starting February 10.
The Congress had promised to give 40 per cent seats to women candidates in Uttar Pradesh which is reflected in the second list.
The party had earlier released a list of 125 candidates which included 50 women.
Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be held in seven phases starting from February 10 and will end on March 7. The results will be out on March 10.
