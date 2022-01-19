UP Assembly election: CM Adityanath welcomes Aparna Yadav into BJP fold

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Wednesday welcomed Aparna Yadav, the younger daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, in the family.

"Welcome Aparna ji into the family," he tweeted and also posted a picture.

Earlier in the day, Aparna Yadav joined the in Delhi, asserting that she has always been impressed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She joined the party in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and state party chief Swatantra Dev Singh.

Aparna Yadav said the nation's interest has always been a priority for her and praised several schemes of the BJP government for cleanliness, woman empowerment and employment.

