WB: PM urges people to exercise their franchise, follow Covid-19 protocols

With the seventh phase of the underway on Monday, Prime Minister urged people to exercise their franchise and follow all COVID-19 related protocols.

Polling began at 7 am for 34 seats in the seventh phase of the state assembly elections amid tight security and a rampaging second wave of COVID-19.

"The seventh phase of the West Bengal elections takes place today. Urging people to exercise their franchise and follow all COVID-19 related protocols," Modi tweeted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)