WB: PM urges people to exercise their franchise, follow Covid-19 protocols

With the seventh phase of the West Bengal assembly polls underway on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to exercise their franchise and follow all COVID-19 related protocols.
Polling began at 7 am for 34 seats in the seventh phase of the state assembly elections amid tight security and a rampaging second wave of COVID-19.
"The seventh phase of the West Bengal elections takes place today. Urging people to exercise their franchise and follow all COVID-19 related protocols," Modi tweeted.
