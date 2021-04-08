WB polls: Take money offered by BJP, vote for TMC, says Abhishek Banerjee

Alleging that the



was distributing cash to purchase votes, MP on Thursday asked people to exercise their franchise in favour of his party, after having taken the money being offered by the saffron camp.

Insisting that people should bargain for more, he urged voters to ask for Rs 5,000 if offered Rs 500.

"Take money from lotus ( symbol) and vote for the twin flowers ( symbol). If they can do cheat you, why won't you do the same?" Banerjee stated at a public meeting at Kumargram in Alipurduar district



Speaking at another rally at Cooch Behar's Tufanganj, he said that people have to decide whether they want leaders from outside or their "daughter Mamata Banerjee".

Taking a jibe at the BJP's "acche din" promise, the MP said that the saffron party has failed to live up to the expectations of people.

He pointed out that the price of essential items, petrol and cooking gas have skyrocketed under the rule at the Centre, causing hardships to many people.

Slamming the Union government over its handling of the COVID-19 situation, he said the Mamata Banerjee dispensation had to make massive arrangements to bring home people from other states, and provide for their sustenance, with "little or no help" from the Centre.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)