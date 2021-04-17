West Bengal assembly elections: 78.36% voter turnout until 5 pm

-
At least 78.36 per cent voter turnout was registered till 5 pm on Saturday during the fifth phase of polling held in 45 assembly constituencies spread in six districts of West Bengal, CEO Aariz Aftab said.
The highest 81.73 per cent of voters' turnout was registered in Jalpaiguri district, followed by Purba Bardhaman (81.72 per cent), Nadia (81.57 per cent), North 24 Parganas (74.83 per cent), Darjeeling (74.31 per cent) and Kalimpong (69.56 per cent), he said.
"By and large polling has been peaceful in Bengal today barring a few incidents of some violence," a senior official at the CEO said.
There were reports of clashes between TMC and BJP workers at Shantinagar area of Bidhannagar in which eight people were injured, while at Siliguri there was a scuffle between TMC and CPI(M) supporters outside a polling booth.
At Bijpur in North 24 Parganas, TMC and BJP supporters clashed after the opposition party alleged that voters were being prevented from going to the booths, officials said.
The Election Commission had deployed at least 853 companies of the central forces for Saturday's polling.
The strength of one company of central force is around 100 personnel including officers.
