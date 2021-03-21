West Bengal Assembly polls: Amit Shah set to release BJP's manifesto today

-
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday reached West Bengal as the Bharatiya Janata Party is all set to unveil its manifesto for Assembly elections.
"The Sankalp Patra (manifesto of BJP) will be launched at 5:30 pm in Kolkata by Union Minister Amit Shah," a tweet from Office of Amit Shah said.
The senior BJP leader is also scheduled to attend public meeting in Egra, Purba Medinipur at 12:30 pm.
Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
