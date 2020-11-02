You are being asked to vote for NDA for nothing, says Chidambaram

-
ALSO READ
Allowed policy related promises in poll manifestos in the past: EC
Modi govt committed to increasing farmers' income: Rajasthan BJP chief
BJP leaders, Union ministers urge people to follow PM's advice on Covid-19
Delhi BJP reaches out to farmers to dispel 'misconceptions' over farm Bills
After Bihar, now BJP promises free Covid-19 vaccine in Madhya Pradesh
-
Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speeches in his Bihar election rallies over the last two days -- where he invoked Gods and talked about Article 370 and Ram Mandir -- former Union minister P Chidambaram on Monday said the BJP skipped the major issues concerning the voters like unemployment, MSP for food grains, flood relief, women's safety, etc.
"What did they (the Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP) tell you about unemployment, jobs, new industries, MSP for food grains, crop insurance, flood relief, women's safety, etc. The answer is zilch -- nothing. You are being asked to vote for the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) on a message that contains nothing," Chidambaram said.
At Sunday's rally, PM Modi talked about a double-engine NDA government, led by the BJP at the Centre and the JD(U) in the state. "On the other side, there are double-double crown princes (in an apparent reference to Congress's Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav)," said the PM.
The Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) are part of the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), along with the CPI and CPI(M).
The PM also invoked Chhath (the upcoming festival of the sun god) and the river Ganga. At Bagaha, Modi raised the issues of the construction of Ram temple, and scrapping of Art 370, besides the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Chidambaram had previously said that the opposition parties must believe that the BJP can be defeated and the Bihar polls will hopefully prove the same.
The first phase of the Bihar polls concluded on October 28, while the remaining two phases of voting are scheduled on November 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor