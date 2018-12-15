Zoramthanga, others take oath as MNF assume office in Mizoram after decade

The (MNF) government led by Chief Minister on Saturday assumed office in Mizoram, ending the Congress' 10-year rule in the state.

Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan administered the oath of office and secrecy to and his 11 Council of Ministers at a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan here.

Zoramthanga, 74, took office as the Chief Minister for the third time. Earlier he headed the state from 1998-2003 and 2003-2008.

Outgoing Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla, Conrad K. Sangma, (AGP) leader and former Assam Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, leaders of various political parties and senior civil and security officials were present in the ceremony.

"The Chief Minister would distribute the portfolios among the ministers soon after a cabinet meeting," an official of the Chief Minister's secretariat told the media.

The in the November 28 Assembly polls secured 26 seats, five more than an absolute majority in the 40-member Assembly, ousting the from power in its last bastion in

The had got only five seats in the 2013 Assembly polls, while the had won 34. This time, the got only five seats.

The for the first time made its entry into the Assembly, winning the lone Tuichawng seat.

State Congress chief and outgoing Chief Minister lost in both Champhai South and Serchhip constituencies.

won the Aizawl East-I seat for the fifth term.

The is a constituent of the BJP-led North East (NEDA).

However, both the BJP and MNF fielded candidates separately in 40 and 39 seats, respectively.